MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 159,226 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159,226 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Aspen Technology worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 952.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.43.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.78. 7,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.55. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.25 and a 52-week high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

