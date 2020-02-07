MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 183,996 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 183,996 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.69% of Landstar System worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Landstar System by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $129.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.36. 1,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,187. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.97 and a 52 week high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

