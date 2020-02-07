MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 221,596 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 221,596 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Continental Resources worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 771,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after buying an additional 526,697 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 372,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 118,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE CLR traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 38,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

