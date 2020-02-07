MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 223,993 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 223,993 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 83,016 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Nike by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 699 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.23. 926,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.42. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $156.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

