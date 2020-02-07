MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 332,120 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 332,120 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after acquiring an additional 70,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.71. 4,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,956. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.55.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.