MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 346,897 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 346,897 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.13% of Fortinet worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.09. 41,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.63. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. FBN Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James raised Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.