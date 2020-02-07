MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 46,028 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,028 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.15% of Essent Group worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Essent Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Essent Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,154,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.56. 4,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,089. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39. Essent Group Ltd has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,250,829.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,570.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $2,944,412. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

