MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 56,936 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 56,936 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,031,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $872,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after purchasing an additional 197,690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,868,000 after purchasing an additional 154,044 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 208,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.91 on Friday, hitting $237.91. The company had a trading volume of 86,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,812. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.32 and a 200-day moving average of $218.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

