MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 5,782 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 354.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $358.83. 14,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,855. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $376.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.30 and its 200 day moving average is $313.28.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.50.

In other Humana news, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $863,025.00. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

