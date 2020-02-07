MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 6,856 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.16% of Cincinnati Financial worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,378,132,000 after buying an additional 398,543 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,266,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,763,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,906,000 after buying an additional 332,349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,876,000 after buying an additional 206,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 634,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,742,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $112.13. The stock had a trading volume of 71,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,611. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day moving average of $109.13.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

