MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 76,402 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 76,402 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.26. 135,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,956,323. The firm has a market cap of $154.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $259.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.96.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

