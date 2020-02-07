MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 80,413 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,413 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,887 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.05, for a total transaction of $9,145,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 947,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,665,883.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $280.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,700. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.74 and a 52-week high of $294.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

