MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 98,079 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 98,079 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.12% of Varian Medical Systems worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 39.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,117,000 after purchasing an additional 319,325 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. MA Private Wealth lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 49.9% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 17.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $59,529.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,553,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,851 shares of company stock worth $3,329,804 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VAR shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,057. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.92 and a 12-month high of $150.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day moving average of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

