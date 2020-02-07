MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $3.31 Million Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.06% of Western Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $3,179,616. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.50. 1,164,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cfra boosted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

