MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180,535 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.11% of Akamai Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after acquiring an additional 448,348 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,391,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,537,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,013,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,414 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,153,000 after buying an additional 259,990 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,419. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $65.89 and a one year high of $97.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

