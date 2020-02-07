MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,763 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.75% of Progress Software worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 736,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after buying an additional 260,230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 200.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 197.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Progress Software by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 69,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,687.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $33,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,976. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Progress Software Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

