MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Trims Stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87,200 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Michaels Companies worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares in the last quarter.

MIK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lowered Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

NASDAQ:MIK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 49,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. Michaels Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $14.47.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

