MGM Growth Properties (MGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGP opened at $33.38 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

MGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.