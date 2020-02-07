Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.36. Micron Technology posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $7.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.37.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,377,000 after acquiring an additional 717,819 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 216,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 128,639 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,200,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.92.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

