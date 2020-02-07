Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 217.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,561 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after buying an additional 717,819 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,200,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,983,000 after buying an additional 2,416,447 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,649,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,512,000 after buying an additional 163,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,394,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,398,000 after buying an additional 488,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $57.03. 615,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,802,726. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.37.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

