Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,294 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.3% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after buying an additional 68,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT opened at $183.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $104.26 and a 52 week high of $184.20. The stock has a market cap of $1,396.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

