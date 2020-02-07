MineBee (MB) Hits Market Cap of $54.82 Million

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, MineBee has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One MineBee token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. MineBee has a market capitalization of $54.82 million and approximately $254,383.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.84 or 0.03014727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00225807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00033416 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00130473 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MineBee Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

