Mirai (MRI) One Day Volume Hits $454.00

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Mirai has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $2,169.00 and $454.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirai alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026679 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00260556 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000932 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai (MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.