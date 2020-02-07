Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on MIRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,261,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

