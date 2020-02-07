Mixin (XIN) Price Hits $257.27

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Mixin has a total market cap of $121.74 million and $3.39 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Mixin token can currently be bought for approximately $257.27 or 0.02645197 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,197 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

