Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Position Lifted by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Momo worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

MOMO stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Momo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.12.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

