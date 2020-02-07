Monarch Market Cap Hits $76,051.00 (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Monarch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last week, Monarch has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Monarch has a total market capitalization of $76,051.00 and approximately $61,564.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.19 or 0.02998327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00226162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00032795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00131944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Monarch Token Profile

Monarch’s launch date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,745,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom.

Buying and Selling Monarch

Monarch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

