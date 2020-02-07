Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $76,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,308 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,307,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,196,177. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

