Morgan Stanley Boosts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $124.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.41. 246,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.86. Allstate has a 52-week low of $91.12 and a 52-week high of $125.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,138,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,678,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,689,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,510,675,000 after buying an additional 228,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Allstate by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,074,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,472,962,000 after buying an additional 530,591 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

