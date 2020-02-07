Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 189.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 199,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,003,792. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

