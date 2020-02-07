Morgan Stanley Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $34.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TWTR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.48.

NYSE TWTR traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,682,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,648,263. Twitter has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,971 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 171,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,283,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,642,000 after acquiring an additional 308,711 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 48,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 289,758 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 24.2% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 377,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after buying an additional 73,672 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

