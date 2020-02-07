MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MorphoSys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.42). MorphoSys posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MorphoSys will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MorphoSys.

Separately, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of MorphoSys stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $31.38. 93,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,960. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

