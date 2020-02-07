Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,873 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,924,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,671,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,584,000 after purchasing an additional 125,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Gabelli upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $196.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

MSI stock opened at $182.26 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $182.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.