M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,905 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.33% of M&T Bank worth $73,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.88. 14,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.31. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

