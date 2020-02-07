Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 12,650 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 731.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Raymond James by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 990,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,705,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 989,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,011,000 after purchasing an additional 136,763 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 449,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

NYSE RJF opened at $94.41 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $97.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average is $85.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $489,618.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,841 shares of company stock worth $2,933,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.