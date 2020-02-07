Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 4,200 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 986.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

