Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 189.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $51.71 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.