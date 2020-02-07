Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,222 shares of company stock valued at $29,963,163 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $236.64 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $165.69 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.65.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

