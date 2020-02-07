Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 19,160 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 526.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,160 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 439.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:PFG opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.