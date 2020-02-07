Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 740 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 211.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $37,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.40.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO stock opened at $1,062.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,151.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,136.60. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.00 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.