Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in Booking by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Booking by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,748,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in Booking by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Booking by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,960.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,009.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,964.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,640.54 and a one year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

