Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.26 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK opened at $205.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $207.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.61.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,470 shares of company stock worth $6,836,976. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

