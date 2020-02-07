Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,082,000 after buying an additional 309,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,673,000 after purchasing an additional 855,653 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,287,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of FITB opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

