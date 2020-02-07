Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 122.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $149.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $151.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,003 shares of company stock worth $5,673,698 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

