Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 3,860 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in State Street by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 19.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 16.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 478.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 33,470 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

STT stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

In other State Street news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,815,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,278 shares of company stock worth $2,358,158. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.