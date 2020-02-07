Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 580 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 247,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $211.53 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $147.62 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.40 and a 200-day moving average of $196.26. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday. Edward Jones cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

