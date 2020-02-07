Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Trims Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 318,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,974.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,005 shares of company stock valued at $488,845 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

