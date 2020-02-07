MyWish (WISH) Hits Market Cap of $233,495.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. MyWish has a market cap of $233,495.00 and approximately $402.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX and Cryptopia. In the last week, MyWish has traded up 55.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MyWish Profile

MyWish was first traded on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,797,323 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov.

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

