Nano Market Cap Reaches $121.82 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 18% against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $121.82 million and $5.31 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00009362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bitinka, Koinex and CoinFalcon.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,754.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.47 or 0.02247501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.09 or 0.04435331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00751082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00800154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00117376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009519 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00026786 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00694987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OKEx, CoinEx, Nanex, Binance, Kucoin, Mercatox, Bitinka, Bit-Z, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Koinex and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

