National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84, Fidelity Earnings reports. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. 9,040,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,111. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. AltaCorp Capital raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

